5 days ago
BRIEF-SilverBow Resources reports Q2 earnings per share $1.41
August 9, 2017 / 2:03 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-SilverBow Resources reports Q2 earnings per share $1.41

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - SilverBow Resources Inc-

* SilverBow Resources announces second quarter 2017 results ahead of expectations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.41

* Qtrly oil and gas revenues of $45.8 million, an 8% increase from Q1 2017

* Says company reiterated its 2017 capital spending guidance of $190 million to $200 million

* Says silverbow also guided for Q3 production of 154 - 160 mmcfe/d

* SilverBow Resources Inc says company now anticipates full year production of 148 - 152 mmcfe/d

* SilverBow Resources Inc - qtrly ‍net production averaged 146 mmcfe/d which was above high end of guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

