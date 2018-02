BRIEF-Silvercorp Metals Qtrly Net Income Attributable To Equity Shareholders Of $12.7 Million, Or $0.08 Per Share

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Silvercorp Metals Inc:

* SILVERCORP METALS INC - QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF $12.7 MILLION, OR $0.08 PER SHARE

* SILVERCORP METALS INC - QTRLY SALES OF $44.4 MILLION, DOWN $3.4 MILLION OR 7%

* SILVERCORP METALS INC - MINED 252,284 TONNES OF ORE IN Q3 FISCAL 2018, COMPARABLE TO 252,784 TONNES IN Q3 FISCAL 2017

* SILVERCORP METALS INC - QTRLY INVENTORIES OF SILVER-LEAD CONCENTRATE OF 6,234 TONNES, AN INCREASE OF $4.5 MILLION OR 39%, COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER