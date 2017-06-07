BRIEF-Sim Technology Group clarifies no connection with Anhui Chenxun

June 7 (Reuters) - Sim Technology Group Ltd

* Recently noted that a connected person of co was registered as one of shareholders of a co called "Anhui Chenxun"

* Group received some enquiries from investors of co on whether group has any relationship with Anhui Chenxun

* Co declares that co & its connected persons do not have any relationship with this anhui chenxun

* Company expressly declares that it will not bear any liability of this Anhui Chenxun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: