2 months ago
BRIEF-Sim Technology Group clarifies no connection with Anhui Chenxun
Featured
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 7, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sim Technology Group clarifies no connection with Anhui Chenxun

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Sim Technology Group Ltd

* Recently noted that a connected person of co was registered as one of shareholders of a co called "Anhui Chenxun"

* Group received some enquiries from investors of co on whether group has any relationship with Anhui Chenxun

* Co declares that co & its connected persons do not have any relationship with this anhui chenxun

* Company expressly declares that it will not bear any liability of this Anhui Chenxun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

