June 29 (Reuters) - SIMCORP A/S:

* PLANNED ISSUANCE OF SIMCORP SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH THE ACQUISITION OF ITALIAN SOFTWARE COMPANY APL ITALIANA

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE WILL BE DETERMINED AS MARKET PRICE OF SIMCORP'S SHARES.​

* VALUE OF SHARES ISSUE IS SEK 10 MILLION, OUT OF SEK 35 MILLION DEAL WITH APL ITALIANA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)