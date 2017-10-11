BRIEF-Simmons First National enters Revolving Credit Agreement with U.S. Bank National Association

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Simmons First National Corp

* Simmons First National - ‍on October 6, 2017, co entered into a Revolving Credit Agreement with U.S. Bank National Association and executed unsecured revolving credit note​

* Simmons First National- co may borrow, prepay and re-borrow up to $75 million for purposes of financing distributions, financing certain acquisitions​

* Simmons First National- to use proceeds of revolving credit loans under credit agreement primarily as method of refinancing certain debt obligations​