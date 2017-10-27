FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Simon Property Group reports Q3 results, raises quarterly dividend
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 1:09 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Simon Property Group reports Q3 results, raises quarterly dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc

* Simon Property Group reports third quarter 2017 results and raises quarterly dividend

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $11.17 to $11.22

* Q3 FFO per share $2.89

* Q3 FFO per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $11.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍occupancy was 95.3 percent at September 30, 2017​

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.85 per share, representing a 12.1 percent increase YoY​

* Simon Property - ‍2017 net income guidance includes $0.03/share negative impact in Q4 due to repair and restoration of centers located in Puerto Rico​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
