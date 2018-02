Feb 5 (Reuters) - Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc:

* ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 16 PERCENT TO $231.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO - ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN DECEMBER 2017 RESULTED AN IMPACT OF $0.04/FULLY DILUTED SHARE IN Q4

* COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN WILL BE BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY 45% TO 46%

* COMPANY CURRENTLY BELIEVES MARKET PRICE FOR STEEL WILL INCREASE DURING Q1 OF 2018