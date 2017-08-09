BRIEF-Sina reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sina Corp

* Sina reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍net revenues increased 47% year over year to $358.9 million​

* Qtrly advertising revenues increased 44% year over year to $295.2 million.

* Sina Corp - ‍board of directors has approved an extension of share repurchase plan, which was originally announced in March 2016​

* Sina Corp - ‍extended share repurchase plan will be effective until June 30, 2018​

* Sina expects to fund repurchase out of its existing cash balance

* Sina Corp - ‍under share repurchase plan, sina is authorized to repurchase its own ordinary shares with an aggregate value of up to us$500 million​