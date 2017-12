Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP ANNOUNCES $1,000 SPECIAL BONUS AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST - DUE TO TAX REFORM, CO WILL PAY SPECIAL $1,000 BONUS TO ALMOST 9,000 FULL- AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES, EXCLUDING SENIOR LEVEL EXECUTIVES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: