BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group Q3 earnings per share $0.30

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* Sinclair reports year-to-date growth; reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q4 barter and trade revenue about $33 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 revenue $670.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $671.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍expects deal with Tribune will close in early 2018

* Sees Q4 routine capital expenditures of about $29 million, with another $11 million of capex related to Spectrum Repack​

* Says qtrly revenue included $3.1 million impact of hurricane season and other one-time adjustments​