Sept 19 (Reuters) - SINCLAIR PHARMA PLC:

* ‍HY GROUP REVENUES INCREASED 16% TO £20.1 MILLION​

* ‍HY GROSS MARGIN INCREASED TO 72.4%​

* ‍EXPECT H2 SALES TO BE CONSIDERABLY HIGHER THAN H1​

* EXPECT TREND OF SALES AND PROFITABILITY MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE FOR MEDIUM TERM​

* HY LOSS BEFORE TAXATION ‍7.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS LOSS OF 8.6 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO