Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* SINCLAIR RESPONDS TO FCC NOTICE OF APPARENT LIABILITY

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP - ACKNOWLEDGED NOTICE OF APPARENT LIABILITY FROM FCC

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST SAYS “DISAGREE WITH FCC‘S ACTION AND INTEND TO CONTEST THIS UNWARRANTED FINE”

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST - NOTICE OF APPARENT LIABILITY ASSESSES FINE FOR APPARENTLY AIRING PUBLIC SERVICE SEGMENTS BY HUNTSMAN CANCER FOUNDATION