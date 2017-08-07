FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Sinclair says FCC denies motion for extension, additional information in Sinclair-Tribune merger
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Sinclair says FCC denies motion for extension, additional information in Sinclair-Tribune merger

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* Federal Communications Commission denies motion for extension and additional information in Sinclair-Tribune merger

* On Aug 3, FCC issued order denying motion for additional information, documents, extension of time filed by Dish Network, among others

* FCC action does not mean that Dish Network, American Cable Association, Public Knowledge cannot file against deal; expected that they will​

* FCC agreed there was no justification to extend petition to deny period, was premature to extend reply period before petitions to deny have even been filed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.