BRIEF-Sinclair to raise additional term loans and amend bank credit agreement

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* SINCLAIR TO RAISE ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS AND AMEND BANK CREDIT AGREEMENT

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC - ‍SINCLAIR IS SEEKING $3.725 BILLION OF NEW INCREMENTAL TERM B LOANS, MATURING IN 2024​

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC - ‍PROCEEDS FROM TERM B LOANS ARE EXPECTED TO BE USED TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARES OF TRIBUNE MEDIA CO, AMONG OTHERS​

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC - UNIT INTENDS TO RAISE NEW INCREMENTAL TERM B LOANS, AMEND CERTAIN TERMS UNDER ITS EXISTING BANK CREDIT FACILITY​