BRIEF-Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Limited :
* Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Joint Venture Between Singapore Airlines And Cae
* Entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with cae inc to incorporate a joint venture company in singapore
* Each of sia and cae will hold 50% of equity interest in jv company
* Each of sia and cae will hold 50% of equity interest in jv company
* Proposed jv is not expected to have any material impact on financial performance,net tangible assets per share & eps for current fy
* Sia’s 50% share of investment will be funded through its internal resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)