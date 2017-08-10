FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 10:14 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Limited :

* Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Joint Venture Between Singapore Airlines And Cae

* Entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with cae inc to incorporate a joint venture company in singapore

* Each of sia and cae will hold 50% of equity interest in jv company

* Each of sia and cae will hold 50% of equity interest in jv company

* Proposed jv is not expected to have any material impact on financial performance,net tangible assets per share & eps for current fy

* Sia’s 50% share of investment will be funded through its internal resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.