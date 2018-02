Feb 7 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* ‍JAN TOTAL DERIVATIVES VOLUME WAS 18.1 MILLION, UP 16% MONTH-ON-MONTH​

* JAN TOTAL SECURITIES MARKET TURNOVER VALUE WAS AT S$29.4 BILLION, UP 53% MONTH-ON-MONTH

* JAN ‍SECURITIES DAILY AVERAGE VALUE S$1.3 BILLION, UP 39% M-O-M AND UP 28% Y-O-Y​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: