Jan 31 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* ‍SGX PROPOSES UPDATES TO RULES ON MINERAL, OIL AND GAS COMPANIES FOR GREATER RELEVANCE AND ALIGNMENT​‍​

* SGX EXPECTS TO IMPLEMENT THE LISTING RULE CHANGES IN 2018‍​

* CHANGES PROPOSED INCLUDE STRENGTHENING LISTING PROFILES OF MAINBOARD AND CATALIST

* RULES WILL REQUIRE COMPANIES TO DEMONSTRATE PLANS TO OBTAIN NECESSARY APPROVALS REQUIRED TO PROCEED WITH DEVELOPMENT‍​‍​