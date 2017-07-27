FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 9:35 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Singapore Exchange says qtrly NPAT attributable to shareholders S$85.2 mln vs S$76.8 mln

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd

* Our fy2018 operating expenses are expected to be between S$425 and S$435 million

* Qtrly operating revenue S$ 207.7 million versus S$198.1 million

* ‍proposed final dividend of 13 cents per share​

* Qtrly npat attributable to shareholders S$85.2 million versus S$76.8 million

* Fy technology-related capital expenditure to be between S$60 and S$65 million

* "Expect Asian market activities to return to higher levels of past years" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

