BRIEF-Singapore Exchange says qtrly ‍securities trading and clearing revenue rose 9 pct to S$51.2 mln​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd

* Qtrly ‍securities trading and clearing revenue increased s$4.1 million or 9% to s$51.2 million​

* ‍Operating expenses for fy2018 are expected to be between s$425 million and s$435 million​

* Qtrly ‍derivatives revenue increased s$9.7 million or 14% to s$80.6 million​

* ‍Technology-related capital expenditure is expected to be between s$60 million and s$65 million in fy2018​