Feb 6 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* ‍SGX AND BURSA MALAYSIA TO SET UP STOCK MARKET TRADING LINK​

* ‍SGX AND BM WILL JOINTLY WORK OUT OPERATIONAL MODEL AND SAFEGUARDS FOR TRADING LINK​

* SUPPORTS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE & SECURITIES COMMISSION MALAYSIA‘S ANNOUNCEMENT ON ESTABLISHING BM-SGX TRADING LINK

* ‍EACH MARKET WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED BY ITS OWN LISTING, TRADING AND CLEARING RULES AND REGULATIONS​