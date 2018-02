BRIEF-Singapore Exchange says will unveil new India derivative offerings

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange:

* SAYS OFFERINGS FOR INDIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE‘S NIFTY DERIVATIVES TO OPERATE AS USUAL ON MON

* SAYS LICENCE AGREEMENT WITH INDIA‘S NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE WILL ENSURE CONTINUATION OF NIFTY OFFERINGS TIL AT LEAST AUGUST

* SAYS WILL LAUNCH NEW INDIA-ACCESS RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS IN SGX INDIA EQUITY PRODUCTS; WILL ANNOUNCE DETAIL SHORTLY

* SAYS TERMINATION OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH INDIA‘S NSE NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON IMMEDIATE FINANCIAL RESULTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rafael Nam)