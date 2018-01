BRIEF-Singapore Exchange Seeks Feedback On Whether To Retain Quarterly Reporting

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* SEEKING FEEDBACK ON WHETHER TO RETAIN QUARTERLY REPORTING

* SUBJECT TO FEEDBACK AND APPROVAL OF MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE, PROPOSALS MAY BE IMPLEMENTED TOGETHER OR SEPARATELY

* IF QR IS RETAINED, SGX PROPOSES COMPANIES WITH MARKET CAPITALISATION OF S$150 MILLION OR MORE WILL DO QR VERSUS S$75 MILLION

* IF QR RETAINED, PROPOSES (AMONG OTHERS) OPTION FOR COMPANIES WITH MARKET CAPITALISATION OF S$150 MILLION OR MORE WILL DO QR VERSUS S$75 MILLION NOW

* IF QR RETAINED, PROPOSES COMPANIES WITH MARKET CAP OF S$150 MILLION & SHAREHOLDER WITH AT LEAST 15% OF COMPANIES’ SHARES MUST DO QR​

* IF ADOPTED, SGX EXPECTS TO IMPLEMENT A NEW QR REQUIREMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* CONCERN ABOUT COMPLIANCE COSTS HAS BEEN REPEATEDLY RAISED AMONG MARKET PROFESSIONALS AND LISTED COMPANIES