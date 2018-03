March 1 (Reuters) - Singapore Medical Group Ltd:

* ‍FY REVENUE S$68 MILLION VERSUS S$41.6 MILLION​

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS S$8.5 MILLION VERSUS S$2.4 MILLION​

* ‍PROPOSES RENOUNCEABLE NON-UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE OF 1 RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY 20 EXISTING SHARES AT S$0.48, TO RAISE S$10.8 MILLION