Oct 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Medical Group Ltd

* Co acquires paediatric clinic Babies And Children Specialist Clinic for S$7.9 million​‍​

* Consideration to be funded via issuance of 6.3 million new shares at about S$0.62/share & about S$3.95 million cash over 3 tranches​