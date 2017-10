Oct 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

* FY operating revenue S$1.03‍​ billion versus S$1.12 billion

* Declared final dividend of ‍9​ cents per share

* Expected to incur retrenchment costs of approximately S$13 million in 1Q 2018‍​

* FY net profit attributable to shareholders S$‍350.1 million versus S$265.3 million