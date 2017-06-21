BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings says units won tender for 99-year lease of land at price of S$1.13 bln

June 21 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Limited

* Successful Tender For Mixed Development At Upper Serangoon Road

* Elara 1 Pte & Callisto 1 Pte received notification from Housing And Development Board that they won tender for 99-year land lease

* Elara 1 Pte and Callisto 1 Pte are cos equally and ultimately owned by SPH and Kajima Development

* Acquisition of land not expected to have any material financial effect on eps for most recently completed fy ended 31 august 2016

* Elara 1 pte. Ltd and Callisto 1 Pte. Ltd won tender for 99-year lease of land at bid price of s$1.13 billion