Nov 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

* Announces ‍acquisition of additional 4.84 pct interest in Mindchamps Preschool Limited​

* ‍Unit Invest Learning enters sale and purchase agreement with Mindchamps Holdings; deal for consideration of about S$4 million​

* Deal has no material impact on earnings & net tangible asset per share of co for FY ending 31 August 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: