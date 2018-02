Jan 31 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd:

* SPH INTERACTIVE PTE SUBSCRIBED FOR ADDITIONAL 5 PERCENT STAKE IN DC FRONTIERS PTE FOR S$2.1 MILLION

* DEAL TO NOT HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT ON CO'S EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING AUG. 31, 2018