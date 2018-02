BRIEF-Singapore Technologies Engineering's Electronics Arm Signs Agreement To Jointly Invest In JV Co

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd :

* SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ELECTRONICS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH SATIXFY UK LTD THROUGH UNIT TO JOINTLY INVEST IN JV CO

* SETUP OF JV CO NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPS OF ST ENGINEERING FOR CURRENT FY

* ‍ST ELECTRONICS’ PLANNED INVESTMENT OF US$20 MILLION IS FOR A 49% STAKE IN JV CO​

* ‍JVCO TO DEVELOP SATELLITE ANTENNA SYSTEM TO DELIVER ENHANCED IN-FLIGHT CONNECTIVITY FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION​