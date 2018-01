Jan 22 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :

* ‍ANNOUNCES SALE OF SHARES IN CS LOXINFO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED​

* SOLD 84.1 MILLION SHARES IN CS LOXINFO TO ADVANCED WIRELESS NETWORK FOR 654 MILLION BAHT

* TRANSACTION NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS PER SHARE OF CO FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2018​