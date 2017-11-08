FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says qtrly net profit ‍attributable S$2,889.0 mln
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 9, 2017 / 12:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says qtrly net profit ‍attributable S$2,889.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :

* Qtrly net profit ‍attributable to shareholders of co S$2,889.0 million versus S$972.3​ million

* Qtrly group revenue S$4.37 billion versus S$4.086 billion

* Approved an interim one-tier exempt ordinary dividend of 6.8 cents​ per share

* ‍Special one-tier exempt dividend of 3.0 cents per share

* ‍Qtrly underlying net profit fell 4 percent to s$929 million​

* Group affirms guidance issued in May, 2017​

* Qtrly net profit of S$2.9 billion, including gain on divestment of 75.2 percent stake in Netlink Trust​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.