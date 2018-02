Feb 8 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT S$ 890.2 MILLION VERSUS S$972.8 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE S$4.60‍​ BILLION VERSUS S$4.41 BILLION

* THE GROUP AFFIRMS THE GUIDANCE ISSUED IN MAY 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: