BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications sees FY2018 revenue, EBITDA from core business to grow by low single digits
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 8, 2017 / 11:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications sees FY2018 revenue, EBITDA from core business to grow by low single digits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

* In FY2018 ‍both operating revenue and EBITDA from core business to grow by low single digit level​

* Sees FY2018 ‍mobile service revenue from Australia to grow by low single digit level.​

* Sees FY2018 ‍mobile communications revenue from Singapore to decline by low single digit level.​

* Sees FY2018 ‍consolidated revenue for group to grow by mid single digit level and ebitda to grow by low single digit level​

* Sees FY2018‍ group free cash flow to be approximately S$1.8 billion​

* Sees FY2018 ‍capital expenditure for group on a cash basis is expected to approximate S$2.4 billion​

* ‍Spectrum payments in singapore and australia are expected to approximate S$1.0 billion in FY2018​

* Capital expenditure for group on an accrual basis is expected to approximate S$2.6 billion in FY2018​

* ‍Dividends from regional associates are expected to be around S$1.4 billion​ for FY18

* Sees FY2018 ‍negative EBITDA from Group Digital Life to reduce to approximately S$100 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
