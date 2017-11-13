FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sino Golf Holdings chairman receives advance notice from China regulator on ban to access market
November 13, 2017 / 2:14 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Sino Golf Holdings chairman receives advance notice from China regulator on ban to access market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sino Golf Holdings Limited

* Says Chairman Huang Youlong and Executive Director Zhao Zheng have received an advance notice of administrative penalties and prohibition to access the market issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission

* Says Huang and Zhao have the intention to submit a statement and plea to the CSRC and to request for a hearing

* Says the administrative penalties that may be imposed on Huang and Zhao are not related to the company

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hqtQwU

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

