Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sino-Life Group Ltd:

* ‍KIM EUN BACK HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* LIU TIEN-TSAI HAS RELINQUISHED HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN BUT REMAINS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* ‍XU JIAN CHUN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* ‍XU JIAN CHUN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​