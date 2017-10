Oct 12(Reuters) - Sinocare Inc

* Says U.S.-based unit Sinocare Meditech, Inc received approval for Gold AQ Blood Glucose Monitoring System (Gold AQ) from U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* Says co is responsible for the production and sales of Gold AQ and will be able to sell Gold AQ in U.S. after receiving the FDA approval

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NJsXNz

