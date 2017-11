Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sinocloud Group Ltd:

* ‍INVESTORS AGREED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR BONDS IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF S$2.3 MILLION TO BE ISSUED BY COMPANY​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF BONDS OF ABOUT S$2.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)