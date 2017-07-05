FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Sinofortune Financial Holdings updates on formation of joint venture company
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2017 / 6:37 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sinofortune Financial Holdings updates on formation of joint venture company

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Sinofortune Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Shall be responsible to contribute 90% of registered capital of JV co in sum of RMB90 million

* Co and Shenzhen Ecobeauty entered into joint venture agreement to establish joint venture co in Chongqing city,

* JV co to carry out businesses of sales of motor vehicles, motor vehicle parts and motor vehicle products; sales of used motor vehicles

* Company shall be responsible to contribute 90% of registered capital of joint venture capital of joint venture company

* Registered capital of joint venture company to be RMB100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.