March 1 (Reuters) - Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTS ‍ A PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE OF NOT LESS THAN HK$110 MILLION​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO A DECREASE OF NOT LESS THAN HK$140 MILLION IN IMPAIRMENT LOSS ON LOAN RECEIVABLE FROM ASSOCIATES