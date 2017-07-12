FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Sinopec starts operating Zhanjiang commercial oil tanks
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
Country's 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies after Alzheimer's battle
Entertainment
Country's 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies after Alzheimer's battle
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 12, 2017 / 1:25 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sinopec starts operating Zhanjiang commercial oil tanks

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp started operating its new commercial crude oil tank farm in the southern Chinese city of Zhanjiang on Tuesday, the state refiner said on its website on Wednesday.

* The tank farm, started in 2014, consists of twelve tanks of 100,000 cubic metres each and three tanks of 50,000 cubic metres in Zhanjiang city in Guangdong province, Sinopec said.

* The new commercial tanks will play a significant role in securing crude oil supplies to refineries in southern China, the refiner said.

* Sinopec currently operates the Dongxing refinery of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Zhanjiang and a 360,000 bpd refinery in nearby Maoming city. Both plants will be connected with the new commercial storage by pipelines, sources with knowledge of the commercial storage site said. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Beijing Monitoring Desk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.