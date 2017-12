Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* SINOVAC BIOTECH RECEIVES POSITIVE DECISION ON ITS HEPATITIS A VACCINE FROM WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

* SINOVAC BIOTECH SAYS ‍RECEIVED POSITIVE DECISION FROM WHO ON ACCEPTABILITY OF HEALIVE, HEPATITIS A VACCINE , FOR PURCHASE BY UN AGENCIES​