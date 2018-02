Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sintokogio Ltd

* Says it will buy 9,670 shares of United Kingdom-based firm, which is engaged in manufacture, sale and design of casting equipment, for 1.01 billion yen in total, effective Feb. 15

* Says it will raise stake in United Kingdom-based firm to 90 percent from 5 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zaRo9L

