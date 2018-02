Feb 15 (Reuters) - SIPEF NV:

* ANNUAL PALM OIL PRODUCTION ROSE BY 11.2% COMPARED WITH A RATHER WEAK PRODUCTION YEAR IN 2016‍​

* PROPOSES TO APPROVE A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.60 PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE $ 321.6 MILLION VERSUS $267.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE BEFORE REMEASUREMENT GAIN OF PT AGRO MUKO WAS KUSD 64 481, UP 61.7% VERSUS 2016

* FY OPERATING INCOME $90.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS $47.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2sypuvY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)