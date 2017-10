Oct 19 (Reuters) - SIPEF NV:

* Q3 PALM OIL PRODUCTION ‍​84,097 TONNES VERSUS 71,504 TONNES YEAR AGO

* RECURRING RESULT FOR THE WHOLE OF 2017 WILL BE CONSIDERABLY BETTER THAN LAST YEAR‍​

* POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW ENABLES CO TO CONTINUE EXPANSION OF PLANTATION ACTIVITIES IN INDONESIA‍​