FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio intends to offer $500 mln of senior notes due 2022 and $1 bln of senior notes due 2027
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 26, 2017 / 11:46 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio intends to offer $500 mln of senior notes due 2022 and $1 bln of senior notes due 2027

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* Sirius XM Radio Inc. intends to offer $500 million of senior notes due 2022 and $1 billion of senior notes due 2027

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - Sirius XM Radio Inc. intends to offer $500 million of senior notes due 2022 and $1 billion of senior notes due 2027

* Sirius XM - Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem outstanding 4.25% senior notes due 2020

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - Pending application of the amounts, company currently expects to maintain any excess amount as cash on hand

* Sirius XM Holdings-To use proceeds from offering to repay portion of $1 billion of net borrowings currently outstanding under revolving credit facility

* Sirius XM Holdings - Also, to use net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of outstanding 5.75% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.