BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio prices add-on offering of senior notes

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* Sirius XM Radio Inc. prices add-on offering of its 3.875% senior notes due 2022 and 5.000% senior notes due 2027

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - ‍subsidiary, Sirius XM Radio Inc., priced offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% senior notes due 2022​

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc -unit priced an offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2027

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - ‍priced notes at an issue price of 101% of their aggregate principal amount plus accrued interest from July 5, 2017​