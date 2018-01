Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sirius Xm Holdings Inc:

* SIRIUSXM DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND ADDS A FURTHER $2 BILLION TO STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.011PER SHARE

* ‍TO FUND REPURCHASES THROUGH CASH ON HAND, FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND FUTURE BORROWINGS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: