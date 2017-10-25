BRIEF-SiriusXM reports third quarter 2017 results

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc
* SiriusXM reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.37 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - company increases 2017 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - sees 2017 revenue of approximately $5.4 billion
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA approaching $2.1 billion
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc qtrly average revenue per user (ARPU) was $13.41, up 3%
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - sees 2017 self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.4 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $5.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly net additions of 119,000 versus 345,000 last year
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly net additions of 119,000 versus 345,000 last year
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly average self-pay monthly churn 1.9 percent versus. 1.9 percent last year