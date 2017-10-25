FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SiriusXM reports third quarter 2017 results
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 11:26 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-SiriusXM reports third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* SiriusXM reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.37 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - ‍company increases 2017 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow​

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - sees 2017 ‍revenue of approximately $5.4 billion​

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - sees 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA approaching $2.1 billion​

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc qtrly ‍average revenue per user (ARPU) was $13.41, up 3%​

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - sees ‍2017 self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.4 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $5.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly net additions of 119‍​,000 versus 345,000 last year

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly average self-pay monthly churn 1.9‍​ percent versus. 1.9 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.