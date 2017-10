Sept 13 (Reuters) - SiS Distribution Thailand Pcl:

* Received intention of pre-conditional voluntary tender offer from to acquire 47.3 percent interest in co

* Maximum number of shares Thai Alliance can offer to purchase is about 184.1 million shares at offer price of 7 baht per share

* Upon completion of voluntary tender offer, co to become a unit of SiS International Holdings Source text: (bitly.com/2wpyf8c) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)