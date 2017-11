BRIEF-SiteOne Landscape Supply Intends To Amend $298 Mln Term Loan Facility Maturing On April 29, 2022

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Siteone Landscape Supply Inc:

* SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC - ‍ANNOUNCED IT INTENDS TO AMEND $298.0 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURING ON APRIL 29, 2022 - SEC FILING​

* SITEONE LANDSCAPE - ‍TO AMEND TERM LOAN FACILITY TO ADD ADDITIONAL CREDIT FACILITY CONSISTING ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS IN AMOUNT OF UP TO $298.0 MILLION​

* SITEONE LANDSCAPE - ‍TO AMEND TERM LOAN FACILITY TO INCREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF TRANCHE D TERM LOANS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $50.0 MILLION​

* SITEONE LANDSCAPE - ‍PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE D TERM LOANS WILL BE USED TO REPAY EXISTING TERM LOANS

* SITEONE LANDSCAPE-TRANCHE D TERM LOANS ‍PROCEEDS WILL ALSO BE USED TO REPAY PORTION OF LOANS OUTSTANDING UNDER $325.0 MILLION ASSET-BASED CREDIT FACILITY​